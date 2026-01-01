Man dies after car crashes into tree, child passenger left injured: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Virginia Beach police said Thursday.

Around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the crash in the 1400 Block of Lynnhaven Parkway. 32-year-old Maalik Wilson was found dead at the scene. A child passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Virginia Beach police.

Based on initial gatherings, police say Wilson's vehicle was headed eastbound on Lynnhaven Parkway before it drove off the roadway and hit a tree.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Virginia Beach police.