More than three years later, VB police still seek answers in Navy sailor’s killing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are continuing to ask for the public’s help to solve a more than three-year-old cold case involving the death of U.S. Navy sailor Gabriel Martinez.

Martinez, 24, was found shot in the head during the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2022, on Pickering Street after a ShotSpotter alert was activated, according to police.

Detective Julia Heward with the Virginia Beach Police Department said investigators are still following up on tips, but progress has been limited.

“We’re still combing through leads, but it is about the equivalent of searching for a needle in a needlestack,” Heward said.

Police say a $10,000 reward was offered in 2023, but no information has been provided that has led to an arrest in the case.

Investigators learned Martinez had attended a holiday party just hours before he was killed. Police said he first went to a Navy command Christmas party in Norfolk before later stopping at Omega Bar near Diamond Springs and Wesleyan drives.

“That was unfortunately the last time anybody saw him,” Heward said.

Police believe Martinez was alone when he left the bar and may have been abducted.

“It does appear to be a crime of opportunity,” Heward said. “It does not appear Gabriel knew his attackers.”

During the investigation, police said a red Kia Soul was seen both in the neighborhood where Martinez was shot and in the parking lot of the bar earlier that night. Investigators believe the two men associated with that vehicle remain suspects in the case.

On camera one man was seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt and the other man wearing a white sweatshirt.

In 2023, Martinez’s brother said the family is still searching for answers.

“It’s a little bit of closure for us to be able to find out — not necessarily what happened — but just to bring to light what the events were,” Willmar Martinez said.

Crime Solvers continues to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and NCIS is still offering its $5,000 reward as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.