Virginia Beach Police investigates shooting on Pickering Street

News 3
Posted at 7:45 AM, Dec 03, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

VBPD tweeted around 3 a.m., that they were responding to a shooting in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

There was a heavy police presence and police asked everyone to please avoid the area.

News 3 is working to learn more details.

This is a developing story.

