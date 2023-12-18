$10K now offered for info related to Norfolk sailor's 2022 homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers have confirmed to News 3 that the reward money for information that leads to an arrest for Gabriel Martinez has increased to $5,000.

John Hood Gabriel had served in the NAVY since 2018.

NCIS is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Gabriel Martinez, 24, was found shot to death off of Lake Edwards and Pickering Street in the early morning of Dec. 3, 2022.

Police say Martinez was last seen at the Omega Bar off of Diamond Springs Road after attending a holiday party with coworkers.

Willmar Martinez, Gabriel's brother, said Gabriel was missing several items when he was found including a credit card and jewelry.

Police believe Gabriel Martinez was by himself at the time he left the bar and may have been abducted.

During their investigation, police said a red Kia Soul was seen in the neighborhood Gabriel Martinez was shot, and was also seen in the parking lot of the bar.

John Hood Police said this Kia Soul was in the parking lot of the bar on Dec. 3 and also seen in the neighborhood Gabriel was found dead.

They also believe the two men who were driving the car are suspects in the case.

John Hood Police believe the two men pictured are suspects in the case.

NCIS and Virginia Beach police are conducting a joint investigation, with Virginia Beach police having primary jurisdiction.

If you have information that may lead to an arrest, you can call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or NCIS via the NCIS Tips app.

