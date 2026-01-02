Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19-year-old dies on New Year's Day following shooting: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old died after being found shot on New Year's Day, Virginia Beach police said Friday.

Around 12:31 a.m., crews responded to the 3700 Block of Frazier Lane. Police say they found 19-year-old Jeremiah Cuffee shot at the scene. Cuffee died after being sent to the hospital.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Virginia Beach police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VBPD at (757) 385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

