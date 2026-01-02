Driver crashes into Virginia Beach home for third time, family seeks safety improvements

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach family is calling for safety improvements after a driver crashed through their front door Friday morning, marking the third time a vehicle has struck their Dam Neck area home.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Summer Lake Lane when a driver slammed into the residence, bursting through the front entrance. Virginia Beach police rushed the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Crystal Hunter, the homeowner who asked not to be identified on camera for safety reasons, said the crash created a terrifying morning for her family.

"We woke up to my daughter, screaming bloody murder," Hunter said.

Seconds later, she heard what sounded like an explosion that shook the entire house.

"Came downstairs and there was a car inside our home," Hunter said.

This marks the third time a vehicle has hit Hunter's home, with two additional incidents where cars entered the yard but narrowly missed the house. She had just finished repairing damage from the most recent incident in May.

"We just actually had the porch rebuilt and they just finished that like three weeks ago," Hunter said.

Hunter and her neighbors have repeatedly raised concerns about the curve on Bold Ruler Drive, hoping city officials would install safety features to prevent future crashes.

"It's unbelievable, and of course we had petition for more like structures to go on the corner so it would alleviate maybe someone this is happening again, but it doesn't seem like we are able to get that in the process and approved," Hunter said.

The damage has rendered the home unlivable for Hunter's family.

"Right now, it is deemed unlivable until we get someone to frame it up as well as cut electricity to the open wires," Hunter said.

While moving might seem like an obvious solution, Hunter said the emotional and financial burden makes that decision overwhelming.

"Selling and moving somewhere else with the you know, it's just not not it's a lot," Hunter said.

In response to the incident, the City of Virginia Beach issued a statement saying officials had not previously received safety concerns for this location. Public Works Traffic Engineers will work with the Police Department to evaluate potential safety improvements.

"In the interim, advance curve warning signs will be installed on Bold Ruler Drive to provide additional notice to drivers and encourage reduced speeds," the city stated.

Hunter said her family feels grateful no one inside the home was seriously injured, but hopes this latest crash will finally prompt changes to protect neighborhood families before someone loses their life