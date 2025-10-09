Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office holds job fair to help inmates reenter workforce

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office (VBSO) held its third job fair Tuesday for inmates preparing to reenter the workforce.

Seventy-two inmates with 90 days or less on their sentences, as of Oct. 7, attended the job fair at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, VBSO stated. The inmates connected with 15 local employers, businesses and career specialists, giving them a hand up in their upcoming job search.

Among those in attendance were Traffix, Tidewater Community College Welding Program, Recovery for Life, Virginia Wesleyan University and Virginia Beach Probation and Parole.

The event, which started in September 2023, was hosted by Sheriff Rocky Holcomb, VBSO Inmate Reintegration and Modified Incarceration Programs and City of Virginia Beach Adult Correctional Services.

This fair is among VBSO's many efforts to reduce the recidivism rates among former inmates. Some of the other ways VBSO is tackling the issue include a GED program, vocational training and the Reentry Program.

“Connecting inmates with employers is one of the most impactful things we can do to support rehabilitation and public safety. Today, 15 employers met with 72 men and women who are ready to turn a new page,” Holcomb said. “Each connection made is an opportunity to reduce recidivism and strengthen our community.”