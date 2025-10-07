LifeNet's Race For Hope to raise money, awareness for organ and tissue donation this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Saturday morning, runners and walkers will hit the street in the Virginia Beach Landstown neighborhood in support of life-saving medicine and families giving the gift of life.

LifeNet's Race For Hope kicks off at 8 a.m. at the company's corporate headquarters on Concert Drive. The annual race supports the LifeNet Health Foundation — the fundraising arm of the company known for its global work in regenerative medicine, including organ and tissue donation and research.

The race will begin with a one-mile walk followed by a 5k run. News 3 is a sponsor.

The cost to register is $35-50 for the 5k or $20-30 for the walk. Virtual participants are also welcome. Proceeds from registration fees will go toward programs in support of donor families, awareness about organ and tissue donation and advancing research.

Learn more about LifeNet's "Give Life Every Advantage" awareness campaign at www.givelifeVA.org.

Event: Race for Hope 5k/1-mile Run Walk

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: 1-Mile, 8:00 a.m.

5K, 8:30 a.m.

Location: LifeNet Health

1864 Concert Drive

Virginia Beach, VA 23453

More information: www.lifenethealth.org/race-hope

Facebook: www.facebook.com/events

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/events