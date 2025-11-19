Virginia Beach begins temporary Shore Drive walkability upgrades after years of delays

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After nearly two decades of delays and growing resident frustration, Virginia Beach will finally begin construction this month on temporary pedestrian and cycling improvements along Shore Drive.

The city plans to install continuous ADA-compliant sidewalks, curb ramps and gutter improvements along both sides of the busy corridor. Officials say the temporary upgrades will address immediate safety needs while residents wait for a comprehensive redesign still years away.

"I thought it was completely unacceptable that in the meantime, we would have another couple of generations of kids and residence and visitors not able to safely traverse shore drive," City Councilman Joash Schulman said.

The Shore Drive improvement project has been stalled since 2005, leading to widespread community frustration. A website titled "Shore Drive Sucks" reflects residents' anger over the prolonged delays.

Resident Tim Solanic expressed his disappointment with the city's priorities.

"Amount of taxes that come out of this neighborhood and all of shore Drive the funds infrastructure in the rest of the city is appalling," Solanic said.

Danny Murphy, another resident, acknowledged the community's frustration.

"I understand the residence frustration with the city and this long delay delayed project going back to 2005," Murphy said.

Schulman emphasized that these temporary measures serve as a bridge solution while the community waits for the major reconstruction project.

"This is a way to help expedite at least some pedestrian and cyclist safety while we wait for the major road project that'll come in you know in several years," Schulman said.

Construction on the temporary sidewalks and ADA improvements is scheduled to begin this month and will be completed by the end of next year. City officials say these upgrades represent phase one, with the full Shore Drive overhaul still several years away.