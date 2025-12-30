Virginia Beach rings in 2026 with fun and security at Last Night on the Town celebration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is preparing for one of its biggest celebrations of the year as Last Night on the Town returns to Town Center for New Year's Eve. The family-friendly event promises live entertainment and community activities while maintaining a strong security presence to ensure everyone can safely ring in 2026.

Jeanne Evans-Cox, Executive Director of the Central Business District, said excitement builds every year among local residents as the event gets closer.

"We are so excited we are every year. We look forward to this day," Evans-Cox said. "We expect 5 to 10,000 people for this event."

New Year's Eve celebrations across the country often draw extra attention and security concerns. Local law enforcement says they're prepared for this big event.

Captain James Gordon with the Virginia Beach Police Department says officers will be visible while also using behind-the-scenes tools to manage the large crowd of residents.

"Our real time crime center and camera monitoring but the addition to that we also staff with the event so you'll see officers out there with a crowd on bikes as well as some traffic post that are increased for the event," Gordon said.

With thousands of neighbors expected, organizers say planning ahead can make the night even smoother for local families. Guests can expect free parking in multiple garages throughout Town Center, and they're encouraged to arrive early to enjoy everything the event has to offer in the community.

Evans-Cox says creating a welcoming atmosphere for Virginia Beach residents is a team effort, and close coordination with local police is part of that planning.

"They are wonderful. The Virginia Beach Police Department is wonderful to work with their used to crowds at the oceanfront so here at town center it's the same," Evans-Cox said. "For everyone to have a safe environment, which we have at town center this is a very family friendly environment."

Virginia Beach police believe this event will have no issues but will be fun for everyone.