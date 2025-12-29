Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead, others injured in early morning crash on First Court Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died early Monday morning following a single-vehicle crash on First Court Road, according to Virginia Beach police.

Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of First Court Road around 4:13 a.m. on and found a man dead at the scene. The passengers in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

First Court Road will be shut down from Greenwell Road to Shore Drive until further notice.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

