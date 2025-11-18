Next phase of Virginia Beach Town Center trail nearing end of construction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nearly 20 years after the idea first surfaced, construction on Phase III of the Thalia Creek Greenway is nearing completion.

The greenway was envisioned as a way for residents living in the city’s more urban areas to experience nature close to home. Phase II opened in 2012, and now the next section of the trail is expected to be finished by early 2026.

“It’s an awesome project. We’re so excited about it,” said Jason Baines with Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation.

John Hood

Baines said the newest extension will allow residents to safely travel from Constitution Drive to Bonney Road or South Independence Boulevard.

“One of the key goals is to increase connection across the city,” he said. “We want to provide a way for people who are experiencing Town Center — the urban center of Virginia Beach — to get out into nature and off the busy streets.”

John Hood

News 3 first reported on the project in 2024 while covering redevelopment questions surrounding the former Circuit City building. That site has served as a laydown yard during construction but will return to the city once work is complete.

The Thalia Creek Greenway will offer residents a new route to destinations such as the upcoming Trader Joe’s and will run parallel to the Virginia Beach Trail.

John Hood

“After the city is done with this section of the Thalia Creek Greenway — and we’re already working on the Virginia Beach Trail — we’ll be shifting our focus fully to that 12-mile connection from the Norfolk border to Town Center, the Oceanfront and other destinations along the way,” Baines said.

Construction on Phase III is expected to wrap up by late this year or early next year, according to the city.