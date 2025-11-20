Virginia Beach businesses close after community pressure following shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two establishments at the Renaissance Shopping Center in Virginia Beach have officially closed their doors after community pressure following a deadly shooting at the location.

Councilman Stacy Cummings announced Thursday that Central 111 and Venue 112 surrendered their ABC liquor licenses on November 19, and their leases have been terminated by the property owner.

"This outcome is the result of continued, coordinated efforts over the past several months," Cummings said.

The closures come after months of community frustration and safety concerns that intensified following a deadly overnight shooting near the Great Neck area shopping center. Some neighbors had called for the closure of the two establishments, saying they were drawing violence to their community.

"Public safety is my top priority," Cummings said. "I will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners and the Breeden Companies to ensure the Renaissance Shopping Center remains a safe, welcoming place for the surrounding neighborhoods."

Community member Caitlin Jacox, who has been vocal about safety concerns since the shooting, said the closures demonstrate the power of a unified community voice.

"Business owners in the same shopping center, neighbors of mine and everyone is absolutely thrilled that we made this happen," Jacox said. "Our neighborhood is truly overjoyed."

However, Jacox acknowledged the decision impacts employees who worked at the now-closed businesses. Attempts to reach representatives from Central 111 and Venue 112 for comment were unsuccessful.

For Jacox, speaking up about community safety was personal and proof that individual voices can create change.

"I'm just one person, my voice is small, but I know that if you make it loud enough, you can make an impact," Jacox said.

Cummings said the closures represent just the first step in ongoing efforts to restore trust and safety across Virginia Beach.