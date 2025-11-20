2 Virginia Beach men accused of threatening to commit violence against local police, ICE agents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach men are facing charges after police received information about the pair allegedly threatening to commit violence against local police and ICE agents, according to VBPD.

Mark Bennett, 59, and John Bennett, 54, were arrested at Norfolk International Airport on Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. and 10:50 a.m., respectively.

Both men are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, police say.

“These allegations of violence against law enforcement, the very ones who protect and serve our communities, are incredibly alarming,” said VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate. “We are grateful this information was brought to our attention. VBPD was able to work with various law enforcement agencies to assess the credibility of the information, leading to today’s arrests ensuring the safety of both our law enforcement community and the public at large.”

Police did not elaborate further on the allegations against the men.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call VBPD at 757-427-1749 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.