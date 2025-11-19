Holiday Boat Parade of Lights returns to Virginia Beach this December

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Joining in the holiday light fun with yet another dazzling display is the Holiday Boat Parade of Lights, returning to Virginia Beach next month.

The Dec. 6 event, which begins in Broad Bay and ends at the Lynnhaven Inlet, supports the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad Foundation and features boats decked out in from bow to stern in colorful light displays.

The event begins at 5 p.m., with the parade starting about 40 minutes later. Organizers say Chick's Oyster Bar will be a prime viewing location between 6-6:45.

Boat owners are invited to register now at vbboatparade.com/register if they'd like to participate.