Two Virginia Beach officers indicted with felony counts of obtaining money under false pretenses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach police officers were indicted by a grand jury this week on felony charges that they obtained money under false pretenses, according to a release from VBPD.

Sgt. Rebecca Peyer is facing 10 felony counts and two misdemeanor counts; Officer Brian O'Connell is facing two felony counts.

An anonymous tip in June led to an investigation of the officers working "in an off duty, but official police capacity." A VBPD investigation showed the actions are believed to be criminal and handed over the case to the Commonwealth's Attorney, police say.

“Accountability is the foundation of public trust,” said Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate. “Our community expects and deserves the highest standard of conduct from its police officers. While we are disappointed by these allegations, we are committed to holding ourselves accountable when misconduct occurs.”

Pryer is an 18-year veteran of the department and O'Connell has been with the department for about three years, police say.

Both officers are on administrative assignments while the matter is investigated.

