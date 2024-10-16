Virginia Beach residents debate on 10-1 voting system before city council

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In Virginia Beach, voting was a hot topic for residents.

The city council held a public hearing during Tuesday's city council meeting to discuss the 10-1 voting election system. Over the last two years, it's caused much debate and with the general election less than a month away, residents are making their voices heard.

The 10-1 election voting system has been used in Virginia Beach elections since 2022, meaning that in order to vote for a city council candidate you have to live in the district they are running in.

Some like the idea of only voting within their district but there's always two sides to the aisle.

“In the 10-1 system everyone has their own to advocate for them. No one gets left behind," one resident said during the city council meeting.

"The 10-1 system is the best I’ve seen since I been here. It’s about people of color having a seat,” another Virginia Beach resident said.

Prior to 2022, voters could vote for all 11 city council members.

Back in 2023, a survey done by the University of Virginia that found that residents overwhelmingly preferred the 10-1 system.

In May that year, the city council formally adopted the 10-1 voting system.

The current Virginia Beach city charter goes by the 7-3-1 election voting system which states that there are seven single-member districts and three at-large districts.

In order for a city charter to change, it has to be updated by the general assembly.

It passed in the General Assembly but was vetoed by Governor Youngkin citing pending litigation.

Former Virginia Beach City Council Linwood Branch filed a lawsuit challenging the city’s 10-1 voting election system, saying that it goes against the city’s charter.

Some residents would like for the city to follow the city’s charter.

“The charter has never been changed. The city charter takes precedent,” another resident said.

“Things are being upheld illegally by not following the city charter. The city is still not following the city charter for the election," another resident said.

The 10-1 voting system will be used in November’s upcoming election.