Virginia Wesleyan University to be renamed 'Batten University' in 2026

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Wesleyan University will be renamed Batten University in 2026 in honor of the contributions of Jane Batten and her family, the university announced on Wednesday.

This renaming proposal was unanimously approved by the university's board of trustees — it will take effect on July 1, 2026. This will coincide with the opening of the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art and the university's integration — pending accreditation approval — with the Sentara College of Health Sciences

Watch related coverage: Sentara to establish new college at VWU following suspension of degree programs

Sentara to establish new college at VWU following suspension of degree programs

Officials from the college made this announcement during an event highlighting the impact of the Batten family. Chair of the University's Board of Trustees Dr. Nanvy DeFord says the Batten family has been committed to helping VWU since 1978.

In their press release, VWU highlighted the Batten family's longstanding support of the university. It cited 18 specific initiatives — ranging from scholarships to global campus investments — and a variety of campus-wide projects, all spearheaded by the Battens.

The honors college, student center, school of public policy, and a variety of programs at VWU already bear the Batten name.

“There is no other visionary philanthropist like Jane Batten,” said Dr. Scott Miller, the University’s President. “Her progressive thinking and innovative vision for this University have made it what it is today.”