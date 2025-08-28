Virginia Beach students' SOL scores higher than state averages

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students in Virginia Beach City Public Schools outperformed state pass rates across all subjects in Standard of Learning tests for the 2024-25 school year, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).

In all fields of testing — reading, writing, math, science, and history — VBCPS students performed higher than state averages.

Additionally, division-wide pass rates in writing, history, and science increased between two and four percentage points compared to the 2023-24 school year, VBCPS said.

“These results reflect the hard work of our students, teachers, and school leaders, as well as the targeted supports we have put in place,” said Superintendent Dr. Donald Robertson Jr. “We are especially proud of the progress made by schools previously identified for improvement, which are now showing strong momentum across multiple content areas.”