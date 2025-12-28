Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach, police said.

Emergency Communications and Citizen Services received the crash report at 5:41 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. Directly across from Primerose Shopping Center.

Virginia Beach Police officers and first responders found an adult male deceased at the scene. A passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Virginia Beach Police Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.