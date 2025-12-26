Court records link VB neighborhood shooting to a deal gone bad

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was charged in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Glenville Circle neighborhood that left residents shaken, according to court documents.

The shooting happened Dec. 1.

Video obtained by News 3 captured faint gunshots in the area.

Some neighbors say the violence has made them consider leaving the area.

“I’ve lived here for more than 10 years and never had anything like gun violence in the neighborhood,” said AJ Pawson, who lives nearby. “It kind of solidifies that it’s probably time to move out of Virginia Beach.”

John Hood

According to court records, Virginia Beach police received a call about a man who had been shot in the Glenville Circle area. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A woman who attempted to help the victim told police she saw two people run from the street and get into a gray Hyundai.

Police later located the gray Hyundai on Westerly Drive, about 1.5 miles from the shooting. Investigators recovered a gun, shell casings, and several identifying documents belonging to Cornelious Barnes, court documents state.

Police later spoke with the victim, who told investigators he had met with Barnes to purchase marijuana. Court documents state Barnes drove around the victim’s neighborhood before stopping, at which point the victim entered the vehicle and was allegedly shot from the back seat.

John Hood

A criminal complaint states Barnes was in the car with two other people — Zion Sanchez and Jayden Joseph. Barnes told police that Sanchez said he planned to rob the victim and was slouched in the back seat.

According to court records, Barnes said that after the transaction was completed, Sanchez pulled out a gun, demanded the property be returned, and shot the victim. Barnes also told police he allegedly fired a gun at the victim.

A separate search warrant states that instead of marijuana, Barnes and the victim allegedly traded firearms.

Barnes is charged with malicious wounding and illegal solicitation to purchase a firearm. He is due back in court in March.