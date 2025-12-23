Virginia Beach apartment fire victims find hope through community donations days before Christmas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Twenty-one people displaced by a Virginia Beach apartment fire are receiving an outpouring of community support just days before Christmas, turning a devastating loss into a story of neighborly compassion.

Gary Kephart was among those who lost everything when flames tore through the apartment complex over the weekend. For Kephart, who moved to Virginia Beach just a year ago after rebuilding his life following a hurricane in Asheville, North Carolina, this latest disaster felt even more overwhelming.

"It was dramatic, but it wasn't as dramatic as being run out of where you're living at because of a fire," Kephart said.

When asked to describe the past few days since the fire, Kephart paused before settling on one word: "Hectic."

The fire left families without homes or belongings during what should be a joyful holiday season. However, the community's response has been swift and generous.

Catherine Clarke, a neighbor who organized a donation drive within the apartment complex, said the support far exceeded her expectations.

"I was overwhelmed with joy the first day of donations and we had one apartment living room full of donations. We have two three-bedroom apartments full of donations. I would have never imagined three days ago that this would be the turnout," Clarke said.

Clarke described watching children's faces light up as they realized the community was rallying around them.

"The little kids coming in and I give them one of the large IKEA bags and they are just a little nervous at first and I'm like take whatever you want and just the smile on their face," Clarke said.

For Kephart, the generosity has transformed a week of loss into something meaningful.

"This is the way it's supposed to be in this country," Kephart said.

"Be nice to your neighbors because you never know when you're gonna need them," he added.

Clarke said organizers are now focusing on collecting larger items like furniture to help displaced residents when they find permanent housing, ensuring they won't have to start completely from scratch.