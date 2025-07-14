2 arrested months after VBPD finds unresponsive man on Princess Anne Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men are facing charges in connection with the death of a man who was found unresponsive on Princess Anne Road back in March, according to VBPD.

Police say John Round III, 60, of Chesapeake and Sridaharan Sangaran, 55, of Virginia Beach were indicted last Monday. Round is charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery, while Sangaran is charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, and two counts of assault and battery, police say.

The charges stem from the death of Jamie Bills, 51, of Virginia Beach.

Just before 9 p.m. on March 1, officers were sent to the 5200 block of Princess Anne Road in response to a "fight in progress." There, police say they found Bills unresponsive and took him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead the following day.

Police did not state what they believe led to the violence.

Round has a hearing scheduled for July 15 and Sangaran has one on July 25, court records show.