Trader Joe's confirms new location at Virginia Beach Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Trader Joe's confirmed it's coming to Virginia Beach Town Center, making it the second location within the city.

An announcement posted on Trader Joe's website makes months-long speculation about the store official. Back in February, we reviewed paperwork showing the popular grocery store chain applied for an Alcohol Beverage Control license at the address of the former Bed Bath & Beyond location, located at 220 Constitution Drive.

Back in January, Armada Hoffler, the Virginia Beach property investment company that manages Town Center, finalized the two retail leases for the vacant property, according to a press release.

“These new retail leases highlight the successful reimagining of this former big-box space and our ability to attract desirable retail tenants due to the highly trafficked area and proximity to Town Center of Virginia Beach,” said Shawn Tibbetts, chief executive officer and president of Armada Hoffler.

Trader Joe's will make up 14,000 square feet of the property, while a sporting goods store will occupy 19,000 square feet. A permit record filed in December 2024 indicated the sporting goods store could be a Golf Galaxy.

The store does not have an official opening date at this time.