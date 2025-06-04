Virginia Beach police chief talks potential curfew amid Oceanfront crime concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders received an update Tuesday afternoon from the city’s top cop about recent crime at the Oceanfront and considerations being made to prevent it.

A month ago, more than 50 arrests were made in a single weekend, with nearly 30 guns taken off the streets.

Chief Paul Neudigate began his presentation by explaining that, compared to this time last year, overall violent crime in the city is down, but violent crime specifically at the Oceanfront is up.

He said violent crime is up only 3 offenses compared to where it was at this time last year.

According to the chief’s presentation, there were two shootings at the Oceanfront last year, and so far this year, there have been three— all non-fatal.

This year, the ShotSpotter system has been activated 11 times due to gunshots fired, with Chief Neudigate noting that half of those alerts came during the recent Spring Break weekend.

The chief emphasized that despite a significant police presence at the Oceanfront, individuals are still acting carelessly.

As a result, Neudigate made several recommendations that other resort cities have been implementing to see if they will help make a difference here.

"Who is going to be the destination area that’s going to bear the brunt of that? We’re incredibly concerned that it could be us," Neudigate said.

Some of the recommendations include increased parking rates similar to those in Miami.

There is also talk of implementing a midnight curfew, although it is not clear what age group would be targeted.

Another proposed time frame would be between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. for children without a parent or legal guardian.

No vote was made on these changes, but the council did go into closed session to discuss some of the legal ramifications.