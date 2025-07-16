Abandoned fireworks, unpermitted displays reported over July 4 weekend: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several unauthorized firework displays, involving unpermitted fireworks, were held across Virginia Beach on Fourth of July — now, the fire marshals want to identify those responsible.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department highlighted one instance involving an illegal fireworks display that took place around 9:00 p.m. near 45th Street.

Authorities say there was no safety perimeter for the firework display, posing a threat to public safety. Multiple fireworks had also malfunctioned at this event, going off dangerously close to spectators, according to VBFD.

As a result, the following materials were confiscated by authorities:



96 two-inch mortar tubes

18 freestanding mortar tubes (2" diameter)

8 boxes of flaming balls (36 shots each)

A remote-controlled firing system (app-operated)

Additional assorted fireworks



VBFD says other illegal firework displays were investigated at 48th, 52nd, 54th, 58th, and 62nd Streets, along with Croatan Beach. Active fires and unexploded fireworks were found unattended on multiple instances.

Anyone with information about these events is encouraged to contact the Virginia Beach Fire Prevention Bureau at (757) 385-4228 or email VBFMO@vbgov.com.