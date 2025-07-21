Pedestrian struck, killed after failing to yield to oncoming traffic: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A pedestrian who Virginia Beach Police say did not yield to oncoming traffic was killed when he was struck by a car on Dam Neck Road on Saturday night.

Police went to the 1100 block of Dam Neck Road in response to a crash involving a pedestrian around 10:15 p.m. on July 19. Police said they found Matthew McGovern, 62, who died after being struck by a car.

The driver, who hit McGovern, remained at the scene of the accident and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The driver has not been charged, police stated. Their preliminary investigation revealed that McGovern failed to yield to traffic with the right of way.

VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate issued a statement below:

We continue to see fatal and injury crashes where pedestrians failing to obey basic traffic laws are a contributing factor. This trend is concerning and avoidable. We urge everyone, both drivers and pedestrians to remain alert, follow traffic laws, and prioritize safety. Our goal is to prevent these tragedies, but it requires accountability from everyone on the road.

VBPD Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate the accident.

Police ask that anyone with information call 757-385-4606 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.