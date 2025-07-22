Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Shark Week makes a splash at Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center

Shark Week makes a splash at Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center
3F6A2087-20220727_.jpg
3F6A8343.jpg
DSC00947-20221207_.jpg
DSC05722-20220914_.jpg
3F6A2022-20220727_.jpg
DSC09662-20210810-splash.jpg
Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Shark Week, popularized by the Discovery Channel, is making a splash at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach.

Swim on over and learn more about the uniqueness of sharks at the aquarium's special events, which include shark talks from aquarists and gallery educators, as well as science experiment stations.

The week-long event started on Sunday and will continue until Saturday, July 26.

It is all in honor of our aquatic friends, from the great white to the hammerhead.

To learn more about these shark-tastic events, click here.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway