Ashes of Sailor Angelina Resendiz laid to rest on what would have been her 22nd birthday

KRGV/CNN Newsource
MISSION, Texas — The ashes of Navy Sailor Angelina Resendiz have been laid to rest in her home state of Texas on what would have been her 22nd birthday.

The ceremony of remembrance was held Friday at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas.

Previous coverage: Copeland allegedly killed Resendiz and hid her body in his barracks for days, trial counsel says

Copeland allegedly killed Resendiz and hid her body in his barracks for days: Trial counsel

As News 3 has reported, Resendiz was reported missing from Naval Station Norfolk on May 29. Her body was discovered nearly two weeks later in a Norfolk neighborhood.

Her mother, Esmerelda Castle, spoke to our sister station at Friday's service.

"I feel good. And then I feel sad and I miss her, and I allow myself to feel," she said. "It's progress, it's a process."

Angelina Resendiz

Norfolk

TIMELINE: Everything we know about the death of Angelina Resendiz

A fellow sailor, Jermiah Copeland, is charged with Resendiz's murder.

True Crime 757 Podcast