Norfolk Naval Station crew from last squadron of this type reflects on their mission

NORFOLK, Va. — The last squadron of this type in the world: The diverse capabilities and unique mission of HM-15, AKA the "Blackhawks," earned them the title of the News 3 Squadron of the Month.

Pilot Bennett Moehring described to me his squadron's main mission.

"We're able to neutralize, render safe or detonate mines in any part of the world," Moehring said. "Essentially, we are anywhere from 50 to 125 feet above the water, moving various speeds, 10 to 25 knots, typically, and we're towing mine countermeasures gear out ofthe back of our helicopter."

Dylan Higginson, one of the air crew members gave a practical explanation of how these mine countermeasures are carried out. He also discussed additional uses for their "toe boom."

"So the toe boom is this big assembly here. We take the cable out. It typically is hooked up to some sort of device that from the ramp, will stream into the water," Higginson said. "Some of our other mission sets include like VOD. So, vertical onboard delivery, humanitarian aid efforts and we're going out to areas of people who have had natural disasters and they need supplies, we're able to load it all up and take it out and help in any way we can."

Drake Dunlap — another member of the air crew for HM-15 — says the Blackhawks' mission and capabilities stand out in the U.S. military.

"There is no other aircraft or helicopter in the Navy that has the diverse capability that this has — with the heavy lift, the unique mission, the airborne mine countermeasures. Nobody else does that in the United States military, and just the sheer size and power of the aircraft," Dunlap said.

In light of the aircraft's sheer size, I remark to Dunlap that it's amazing it actually gets off the ground, including cargo. Their helicopters can carry a maximum of over 69,000 pounds.

Well, these aircrafts need maintenance too, so I spoke with maintainer Silvester Muigai to get his perspective on the helicopters' continued use.

"It is maintenance heavy, and it's an old aircraft," Muigai said. But when he sees them take flight, the maintainer emphasized that it's "the most satisfying feeling. I feel good myself whenever I see them go up. Even though I've seen them fly 1,000 times, it's always a good feeling once they just kind of take off."

There is a special bond the team has with these helicopters, which are being phased out. Higginson and Muigai both say its sad to see them go.

"We've kind of watched we used to have HM-12 and HM-14 here, and we watched them shut down, and now we're all that's left. So it's been a little bit of a process. It's sad to see," Higginson said.

"I'm hoping we don't get shut down, but if we do, it is what it is. I have a lot of memories on this aircraft, so when that time comes, then I'll deal with it—when it happens," Muigai said.

Moehring says, it's been a privilege to serve with this crew: "Honestly, I feel pretty honored to be one of the last in a dying breed. It's pretty cool to be part of the legacy of HM."

Until further notice, HM-15 will be ready and continue to respond when called upon, that's why they're our Squadron of the Month.