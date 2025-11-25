Norfolk-based USS McFaul readies to deploy to Middle East waters

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS McFaul will depart Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations Tuesday morning.

The USS McFaul, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, carries about 300 sailors and is capable of air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval surface fire support and surface warfare. The ship — commissioned on April 28, 1998 —bears the namesake of Chief Petty Officer Donald L. McFaul, who received posthumous awards for his service and sacrifice to SEAL Team Four.

The U.S. Navy says this departure follows months of training and preparation.