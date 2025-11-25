Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilitary

Actions

Norfolk-based USS McFaul readies to deploy to Middle East waters

Top Stories: Tuesday, November 25
8891561.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS McFaul will depart Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations Tuesday morning.

The USS McFaul, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, carries about 300 sailors and is capable of air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval surface fire support and surface warfare. The ship — commissioned on April 28, 1998 —bears the namesake of Chief Petty Officer Donald L. McFaul, who received posthumous awards for his service and sacrifice to SEAL Team Four.

The U.S. Navy says this departure follows months of training and preparation.

More military stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast