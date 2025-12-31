Navy to revamp physical fitness standards for sailors in 2026

The U.S. Navy is revamping physical fitness standards for sailors starting in 2026.

Starting next year, sailors will face two fitness tests per year instead of one. The two tests will be conducted within two cycles next year: Between Jan. 1 through June 30 and between July 1 through Dec. 31.

Those who fail three tests within four years will be processed for administrative separation. The sailor can avoid being discharged if they pass another fitness assessment during the separation process.

Only one fitness assessment will be required per year for reserve and drilling personnel that are on orders for less than 12 months.

The old standard required only two consecutive test failures for separation. This new policy is applicable to all sailors, even service members with 18 to 20 years of service.