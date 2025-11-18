Vietnam War veteran gets free makeover on Norfolk home from volunteers

NORFOLK, Va. — Volunteers and students from a home-building nonprofit teamed up recently to give an 86-year-old Vietnam War veteran a major home makeover, completely free of charge.

Thomas Heckert, who lives in Norfolk’s Berkley neighborhood, has struggled with uneven kitchen floors since moving into his home two years ago. The longtime Navy veteran and retired law enforcement officer said the flooring has caused him to trip several times over the years.

That’s now changing, thanks to the Home Depot Foundation and students from the Home Builders Institute , a national nonprofit that provides trade skills training for the building industry.

“We’re going to be working on remodeling his floors, installing the dishwasher, which he has never owned, and bringing a patio or seating into his backyard,” said Torri Boderick, operations manager of military services for HBI.

Crews spent the week leveling floors, updating the landscaping and installing new appliances to improve the home’s accessibility and safety. The effort is part of Home Depot’s annual Veterans Day initiative, which partners with nonprofits across the country to repair and renovate the homes of veterans.

“Knowing that they’re going to save some money and improve quality of life, it’s beautiful,” said Sergio, a volunteer with HBI.

Heckert served six years in the Navy and deployed during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he spent two decades in law enforcement. He said he was overwhelmed by the number of volunteers who showed up to help.

“I’ve got to thank all of these guys. I can’t believe this,” Heckert said. “They said there were going to be 20 people here and I thought, wow that’s a major job.”

Repairs are expected to be completed by Tuesday. Once finished, Heckert will be able to enjoy new flooring, updated appliances and a refreshed outdoor space.