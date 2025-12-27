Hampton Roads cities offer different Christmas tree disposal options after holidays

The holiday season is quickly coming to a close, and for many neighbors across Hampton Roads, now is the time to start getting rid of those live Christmas trees safely.

Different cities across the region have specific rules residents need to follow for tree disposal.

In Norfolk, now through January 30, residents can place their trees curbside on regular trash collection days.

All decorations must be removed, the stand must be taken off, and the tree should be laid horizontally at the curb to help make the pickup process seamless.

Suffolk residents are asked to place their trees on the curb during regular scheduled trash collection days as well. There is no need to call and schedule pickup.

Virginia Beach will also host an e-cycling event at the Virginia Aquarium where trees will be collected.

I spoke to Kristina Hedgepeth with the Virginia Aquarium, who said the live trees collected this year will be repurposed.

"The trees that get dropped off will be repurposed for different reasons. The city of Virginia Beach is repurposing them for mulch so it'll be used for mulching around the city and then marine stewards of America will bring the trees to the beaches on Military bases for dune replenishment," Hedgepeth said.

The e-cycling event will be January 10, 2026 at 9 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.