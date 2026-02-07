$25 Million grant helps homeowners in Norfolk flooding project

NORFOLK, Va. — Dozens of Norfolk homeowners could soon receive free renovations to protect their homes from coastal flooding through a new city program.

The city received $25 million from Virginia's Community Flood Preparedness Fund for the Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

The funding will pay to raise homes and fill basements in the Willoughby Spit area. Around 60 homeowners could be part of the tier one renovations.

Those residents will be contacted first after the Willoughby Civic League meeting on Feb. 12. The program will also look into handicap accessibility and provide hotel accommodations for residents while work is completed.

The program is completely voluntary for homeowners.

"100% of the cost of the mitigation measures are funded by the project, so there's no out of pocket cost from the owner to, you know, say lift the house or fill the basement. That'll all be covered by the project," Spencer said. "We have to, you know, factor in things like, uh, you know, if you're handicap access or, um, you know, we, we offer relocation assistance while you're not in your home and it's being elevated, um, you know, we're going to provide funding and things like that to support your family going into a hotel or a place to stay while that process is happening."

The Willoughby Civic League meets Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Pretlow Library.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.