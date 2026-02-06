Join in on the celebration of Selden Market's grand reopening

NORFOLK, Va. — Selden Market celebrates its grand reopening with renovations designed to better support small businesses and improve shopping experiences for the community.

The grand reopening celebration begins Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The market features new exterior and interior signage, custom-built vendor booth setups for pop-up businesses, an expanded community kitchen, and updated restrooms. The space now offers a more welcoming environment for community events and rotating retail and food concepts.

The renovations demonstrate the market's dedication to supporting the local business community and transforming the space to welcome everyone.

"It's an important piece of the downtown area of Norfolk just as well as Waterside. But you need other options when it comes to shopping and retail, and Selden offers that," said Amir Driver of Made in Norfolk.

Derak Green of Cooking with Greens praised the venue's potential.

"It's a great place to kind of get all your tools, get an opportunity and a great vital space that is still growing, and it's doing even more," Green said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

