2 hurt in shooting at Church’s Chicken on Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Saturday morning at a restaurant along East Princess Anne Road.

According to police, officers were called around 11:50 a.m. to the Church’s Chicken located at 2308 E. Princess Anne Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

News 3 Norfolk Neighborhood News Reporter Jay Greene was at the scene Saturday and observed the restaurant building taped off with a large police presence as investigators worked the area.

The location sits just outside the Broad Creek neighborhood and near the Mission College Apartments, areas where residents and businesses saw increased police activity during the investigation.

Police say the shooting remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.