One Church's Chicken employee dead, another hurt after weekend shooting: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting at Church's Chicken on Saturday left one employee dead and another hurt, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News 3.

32-year-old Larry Jackson, whom the arrest warrant notes is homeless, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, robbery, grand larceny, and use of a firearm, according to police. He is being held without bond.

Norfolk police responded to the restaurant just before noon Saturday and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the establishment. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, according to police.

The male victim, 47-year-old Sherod S. Rogers of Norfolk, later died from his injuries. The second victim, a 53-year-old woman, is expected to recover.

The arrest warrant alleges that Jackson stole a register till after shooting both employees. Jackson was also accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The restaurant remained closed Sunday, and a makeshift vigil was set up in the parking lot. One customer, Moses Udrakea, who learned about the shooting expressed disappointment.

"I was very very disappointed because we have to do better as a people as a human family," Udrakea said.

