Hampton man charged in fatal Church’s Chicken shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — One man is dead and a woman is recovering after a shooting at a Church's Chicken restaurant on East Princess Anne Road in Norfolk on Saturday.

Norfolk police responded to the restaurant just before noon Saturday and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the establishment. Both victims were rushed to the hospital.

The male victim, 47-year-old Sherod S. Rogers of Norfolk, later died from his injuries. The second victim, a 53-year-old woman, is expected to recover.

Police arrested 32-year-old Larry L. Jackson of Hampton in connection with the shooting. Jackson faces charges including second-degree murder, malicious wounding, robbery, grand larceny and use of a firearm. He is being held without bond.

Bilal Mohammed, a community activist working to prevent gun violence, was at the scene shortly after the shooting.

"The community don't want this violence to take place," Mohammed said.

He continued, "People want love, people want enjoyment. The community dont want to see this and I'm speaking for the majority of the community."

The restaurant remained closed Sunday, and a makeshift vigil was set up in the parking lot. One customer, Moses Udrakea, who learned about the shooting expressed disappointment.

"I was very very disappointed because we have to do better as a people as a human family," Udrakea said.

Police say the investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.