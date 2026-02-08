Old Dominion bounces back, takes down Ohio in Sun Belt-MAC Challenge

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Fans may not have had very high expectations for Old Dominion's match-up against Ohio. After all, the Monarchs were coming off a loss to one of the worst teams in the country.

But it didn't take Mike Jones and company long to reset the bar. KC Shaw scored 17 points to pace ODU to a 78-72 win over the Bobcats at Chartway Arena on Saturday night. Its the first victory for the silver and blue in the Sun Belt-MAC Challenge under Jones and improved their record to 8-17.

"We don't deserve that crowd. We haven't played well enough to get that, so huge shout out to our fanbase for showing up for us tonight," Jones said. "I'm extremely proud of our team for playing as close to a complete game as we've had this season."

Early on it looked as though the Monarchs may be headed for another rough night as Ohio jumped out to a 16-6 lead less than five minutes into the game. But ODU charged back. Scottie Hubbard knocked down a three and was fouled, connecting on the free throw to tie the game at 20. Shaw's dunk with 2:15 remaining in the frame gave the silver and blue a 38-31 advantage and they would take a 40-35 lead into the break.

The two sides played close for the second half. The Bobcats took the lead back, 55-54, on Ajay Sheldon's three-pointer with 11:27 left in the game. Once again, however, Jones saw his team respond. Jared Turner connected on a triple of his own, followed by a deep two, and ODU found itself back on top, 61-56. The Monarchs would never relinquish the advantage.

LJ Thomas was key down the stretch, scoring all of his 13 points in the final 9:21 of the game, 11 of them in the final 5:29.

In addition to Shaw and Thomas, Cal Swanton-Rodger scored 14 points and pulled down seven boards. He also tallied three blocks. Jordan Battle added 13 points.

In a switch from Wednesday, Old Dominion won the rebounding battle, 36-32, and knocked down 16 of its 18 free throw attempts. The Monarchs also only committed six turnovers on the night.

ODU returns to Sun Belt play Wednesday night when the silver and blue welcome Marshall at 7:30 p.m.