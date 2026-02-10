Body of missing 39-year-old woman found, prompting death investigation: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A 39-year-old woman, who was reported missing on Feb. 4, was found dead, Norfolk police said Tuesday.

Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for Lina Guerra last week. Deputies say she was last seen on Jan. 16 near the 300 Block of E. Main Street. For reference, the Critically Missing Adult Alert is used for cases in which a person's disappearance is believed to pose a credible threat to their health and safety.

Norfolk police say Guerra's body was located by Missing Persons Detectives. It was not noted where Guerra's body was discovered. Her death is being investigated as an undetermined death.

