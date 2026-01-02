Local realtor Judy Boone treated for gunshot wound: Sentara official

NORFOLK, Va. — A well-known local realtor is being treated for a gunshot wound, a Sentara official confirmed to News 3 on Friday.

The Sentara official confirmed that Judy Boone, who runs a Norfolk-based real estate agency with her namesake, is in "fair" condition. It should be noted, Norfolk police have not directly confirmed this information. No additional information is currently available from police about the circumstances surrounding this incident.

News 3 reached out to Judy Boone Realty, Inc. about the shooting and her condition, but someone who answered the phone offered no comment.

News 3 is working to learn more about this developing story, check back for updates.