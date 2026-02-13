Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Homeland Security working with police on tracking down Norfolk man accused in wife's murder

Husband charged with murder of 39-year-old Lina Guerra in Norfolk not in police custody
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — Homeland Security investigators are working with Norfolk police and NCIS on the case of David Varela, the 38-year-old man wanted for the alleged murder of his wife, 39-year-old Lina Guerra.

Guerra was reported missing by Norfolk police on Feb. 4, and her body was discovered at a residence in the Icon building less than a week later.

Then on Thursday, Norfolk police announced that Varela has been charged with first-degree murder in his wife's death.

Watch previous coverage: Death of missing woman in Norfolk ruled a homicide

Death of missing woman found in Norfolk ruled a homicide

Guerra's family, who spoke to News 3 from Colombia, South America through a translator this week, said Varela was a jealous and controlling husband.

Family also said Varela is in the Navy, but News 3 has not confirmed his exact role. NCIS also confirmed they are assisting NPD on the investigation.

Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that Varela is not in custody.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast