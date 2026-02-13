Homeland Security working with police on tracking down Norfolk man accused in wife's murder

NORFOLK, Va. — Homeland Security investigators are working with Norfolk police and NCIS on the case of David Varela, the 38-year-old man wanted for the alleged murder of his wife, 39-year-old Lina Guerra.

Guerra was reported missing by Norfolk police on Feb. 4, and her body was discovered at a residence in the Icon building less than a week later.

Then on Thursday, Norfolk police announced that Varela has been charged with first-degree murder in his wife's death.

Guerra's family, who spoke to News 3 from Colombia, South America through a translator this week, said Varela was a jealous and controlling husband.

Family also said Varela is in the Navy, but News 3 has not confirmed his exact role. NCIS also confirmed they are assisting NPD on the investigation.

Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that Varela is not in custody.