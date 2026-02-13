Burger restaurant to open in place of 'Sanctuary at The Railyard' in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A new burger restaurant is coming to Norfolk, I can exclusively confirm, as existing businesses in the Railyard at Lambert's Point continue to find ways to succeed despite Lidl abandoning its highly anticipated Norfolk plans.

Nelly's Brine and Grine will take over the spot previously occupied by Sanctuary at The Railyard, located next to Afterglow Brewing. The new restaurant will offer a simple menu with burgers and fries.

The owners, who also own The Fishin’ Pig and Fr8 House Coffee, are also renovating another building on the property to turn it into a bar.

A stage will be added to the nearby grassy area with the hope to make it a family-friendly environment.

They hope to have both spaces renovated and open by June.