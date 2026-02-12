Sex offender accused of preying on women walking in Norfolk, then raping them

A man who spent more than decades in prison for forcible sodomy is now facing new rape charges after allegedly targeting women by offering them rides in Norfolk, according to police records.

Christopher Custis, a registered sex offender, was arrested in September 2025 following two separate alleged attacks in Norfolk.

The first incident occurred in July 2024 when a woman told police she was at a BP gas station near Five Points in Norfolk.

According to a search warrant, a man approached her and offered her a ride to Park Place.

The warrant states that as they crossed Chesapeake Boulevard toward a bus stop, he allegedly put her in a chokehold and dragged her to a fenced area where she passed out and woke up to being raped.

DNA evidence was sent to a lab, and Custis was identified in a police lineup in January 2025.

In June 2025, another rape was reported with similar circumstances.

Records state a woman was walking away from school near Ruffin Street and Rugby Street when a man offered her a ride home due to the rain. After she got in the car, she allegedly felt the "cold point of a knife on her left temple."

The warrant states he told her he would kill her if she screamed, then raped her before releasing her after she begged to be let go.

Additional DNA testing led to Custis' arrest.

Crime analyst Richard Jame said the allegations in both cases show a similar pattern.

"This particular suspect has a similar MO, where he's looking for a single woman, or a woman that's by herself, that is not necessarily driving, but maybe a pedestrian. And then he offered them a ride, that's his MO, and then once he gets them to the vehicle, that's when the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde change. He has this explosive behavior, and then he starts the assault," Jame said.

Court records show Custis was sentenced to 36 years for forcible sodomy in 1998, which put him on the sex offender registry. The Department of Corrections confirmed he was released from their custody in July 2021. It is unclear why he was let out early.

One man who lives near where one of the alleged assaults happened, expressed horror and anger about the incidents.

"I just really think it's like mind blowing. I have nieces and I don't want anything to happen to my nieces. I'm just sorry to hear this," said the man, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, Curtis.

He said it's particularly concerning given the number of schools in the area.

"You got Northview Middle, Northview Elementary, Northview High School," Curtis said.

Jame advised people to be aware of their surroundings, trust their gut feelings and scream for help if attacked.

"If you scream, it gives you more of an opportunity to get away. And it's very, very important that if you can take, for women, if you can take a self-defense class, do it,” said James, “The impact of a rape is something that would affect a person for a long, long time.”

Custis declined an interview from jail and has a court date scheduled for Feb. 27.