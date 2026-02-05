Victims fight for tougher laws for geriatric parole with two new proposed laws

Virginia lawmakers are considering legislation that would make it harder for inmates convicted of serious violent crimes to receive geriatric parole, following cases that have shocked victims' families.

The push comes after James King received a parole hearing just five months after being sentenced to two life terms for sexually assaulting and brutally murdering Lexie Walters. While the parole board denied his release and deferred consideration for three years, the case highlighted concerns about Virginia's current geriatric parole system.

"I am fighting with other victims, families and citizens within the Commonwealth to keep the most dangerous of criminals from being considered for geriatric parole," said Marie Jones, Walter’s sister.

Jones is advocating for "Lexie's Law," named after her murdered sister. The proposed legislation would prevent people convicted of serious crimes like murder, rape and other violent felonies from being considered for geriatric conditional release.

"It's one day at a time sometimes. One hour at a time," Jones said.

Under Virginia's current system, inmates become eligible for geriatric conditional release annually at age 65 with five years served, or at age 60 with 10 years served Excluding class 1 felonies. The parole board makes the final decision and can defer cases for three years.

Virginia Beach Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata, who addressed the Public Safety Subcommittee Thursday, supports the changes and filed House Bill 1326.

"If you commit the most violent felonies, your age should not be a get out of jail free card," Tata said.

State Senator Bill DeSteph is expected to discuss his companion bill SB 209 Friday.

In Virginia, Department of Corrections data shows that between 2017 and 2024, 241 inmates were released on geriatric parole. Of those, 145 were convicted of violent crimes while 96 had nonviolent and drug charges. Among the violent crimes, 74 were convicted of robbery, 30 of first- or second-degree homicide, 21 for abduction and 10 for rape.

The issue affects multiple families who must face annual parole hearings.

Ashley Waite, a rape survivor, said her attacker "escalated using a knife on his last victim." James Williams has been up for geriatric parole four times since 2021. She said she has to repeatedly relive the trauma he put her through every time she has to deal with his parole hearing.

Georgiann Allen, whose brother was murdered, has fought parole decisions repeatedly since 2006.

"The man that did this received 168 years but he goes up for parole every year since 2006. I have to fight this every year," Allen said. "He does not deserve to walk this earth. He needs to stay in that penitentiary for the rest of his life."

However, opponents argue that parole decisions should remain with the parole board rather than being restricted by law.

"We cannot make laws to make ineligible all people's redemption because a few have not yet earned it," one opponent said during testimony.

Another added: "This has a real impact and it's not just hypothetical. We represent people on parole and often times that vehicle is geriatric."

Supporters emphasize they believe in parole and second chances, but not for those convicted of the most heinous crimes.

The debates continue in Richmond as lawmakers weigh the proposed changes to Virginia's geriatric parole system.