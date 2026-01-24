Accomack County deputy fired and accused of assaulting man in custody

An Accomack County sheriff's deputy has been fired over accusations that he assaulted a person in custody.

The WTKR News 3 Investigative Team uncovered court records that outline how Deputy Luke Arnold is accused of physically pushing a handcuffed and leg-shackled inmate, causing him to fall down. The records state Arnold is accused of forcibly slamming the man into a wall and grabbing the back of his neck and face.

This case happened in October and charges were filed in January.

Arnold was one of the deputies involved in the arrest of Robert Buckner, who claimed the deputies were unnecessarily rough with him in March after he said he was punched four times.

In December, WTKR spoke to Buckner, who said he was trying to hear better what a deputy was telling him when he was thrown to the ground and struck multiple times.

Buckner also alleged he remained bloodied in the back of the squad care for a half hour before being taken to the hospital for treatment.

In that case, the sheriff's office said the deputies followed policy.

WTKR spoke to Arnold, who said he had no comment about the misdemeanor charge he's now facing.

He's expected in court in March.

Accomack County Sheriff's officials issued the following statement on Arnold's charge: