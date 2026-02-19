Former Eastville cop sentenced to 36 months for stealing $800k from friends to fuel gambling addiction

Jerry “Keith” Brady worked as a police officer in Eastville, and Thursday afternoon he was sentenced to 36 months in prison for stealing over $800,000 from friends, coworkers and others in a small community on the Eastern Shore.

In October, Brady pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 36 months for fraud.

The financial scheme is created to fuel a gambling addiction that went on for four years starting in November 2020, according to court records.

Brady admits to creating a scheme in the Eastville community to convince at least 13 individuals to loan him money on the fake promise that he needed the money to pay fees related to some type of inheritance he was due.

There was never any inheritance coming to him. He was using the money for gambling.

Prosecutors say he would approach friends, acquaintances, and colleagues whom he knew professionally and solicited them for various amounts of loans and paid very little of it back.

They say he was able to defraud 13 people of at least $831,000 in 33 different transactions. The defense estimates that restitution should not exceed $737,110 citing certain times when money was paid back to victims.

In court documents filed by Brady’s lawyer, they say, “For Mr. Brady, gambling addiction has destroyed nearly everything he loves.”

They write that it’s ruined his career, relationships and reputation stating he was a well-known officer and coach for students.

It states, "Mr. Brady's job is more than a job. It is his lifelong dream and his identity. It has also made him a target for local news, as he is well know in the small eastern shore community that he is part of."

He worked as an instructor, on the drug task force and recognition for his number of traffic citations issued.

It states, “Being a police officer is a high stress job, particularly for those like Mr. Brady who participate in traffic encounters.”

The defense says he suffered from a serious gambling addiction.

It states, “Little things like a short break at a gas station, or a quick bet on a competitive game online grew out of control and he was trapped in a cycle of attempting to win back the losses.”

Prosecutors say the victim's impact statements make it clear they trusted him because he was a police officer.

It states, “Mr. Brady was an entrusted law enforcement officer who deliberately cultivated a close personal relationship with me …. Because of this close personal relationship and his position of public trust, I had no reason to doubt his honesty.”

Prosecutors say Brady used his uniform, patrol car and position as a police officer to perpetuate this fraud.

They said while the defendant made trips to casinos and gambled on online sports betting apps, most of the money was gambled away at the “Queen machines”, slots style gambling machines inside convenience stores.

It states he would sit there for hours gambling money on these machines.

Brady's defense submitted several letters of support for him to the judge from relatives, friends and others including the town of Eastville's Clerk Julie Pruitt.

Prosecutors are asking for 48 months in prison. Defense asking for one day of incarceration, a reasonable term of home detention and a term of supervised release.