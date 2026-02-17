International manhunt underway for Norfolk man accused of killing wife, hiding body in freezer

A Norfolk Navy reservist is the subject of an international manhunt after police found his wife's body in their apartment freezer and discovered he possibly had fled to Hong Kong.

David Varela, 38, was charged with first-degree murder and concealing a dead body after police found Lina Guerra's remains in the freezer of their downtown Norfolk apartment on February 5 after police executed a search warrant.

Court records state that Varela was likely on a flight to Hong Kong.

It states her family had reported her missing on February 2nd.

The Navy reservist on active duty had stopped answering calls from his superior officer, according to court records.

Guerra's family said they last heard from her around mid-January. She typically spoke with them daily, many of whom live in Colombia.

Using an interpreter, WTKR spoke to her sister-in-law last week. Paola Ramirez said Varela told the family a few weeks ago that Guerra had been sentenced to five years in prison for shoplifting.

However, WTKR investigated and found there is no record of this.

The family showed WTKR the text he allegedly sent them saying he was distraught about his wife being locked up.

He even sent them a picture of the two of them together, claiming he was visiting her in jail and it appears she is wearing an orange prison outfit.

The family said they were suspicious of Varela's claims. They described him as a jealous husband who wouldn't let Guerra work, have friends, study or go out alone. They claim he was abusive.

A friend said Guerra loved her three dogs and was a sweet, kind person.

The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi is seeking to extradite Varela back to the U.S. to face charges, according to court records.

"Going on 19 plus years as a state and federal prosecutor, this is only the second case where I've had to involve Interpol," Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi said. "Interpol is an international clearinghouse for over 190 countries' police organizations."

Interpol allows police worldwide to share data on criminals, suspects on the run and other illegal activities. Fatehi could not discuss the facts of the pending case but provided insight into the extradition process.

"The hard parts are getting the paperwork in place and then finding the person," Fatehi said. "Once we find them, then assuming that the governments have agreements that allow for them to send citizens back and forth, it's just a matter of time."

Fatehi said in general any case involving domestic violence is difficult.

"Every murder is emotionally taxing. Every homicide is emotionally taxing," Fatehi said. "Intimate partner homicides can be particularly taxing, because we are dealing with people who supposedly love each other, and this is not what people who love each other do."

State, federal, local and international law enforcement are working to bring Varela back to the U.S.