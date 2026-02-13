Tougher rules for geriatric parole one step closer to becoming law

A Virginia bill that would restrict geriatric parole eligibility for inmates convicted of violent crimes advanced Friday after a Senate committee vote.

The WTKR Investigative Team has been following Senate Bill 209, introduced by State Senator Bill DeSteph. After discussion and agreement on potential changes, lawmakers in Richmond voted to move the legislation forward.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach delegate sponsors bill to make geriatric parole tougher for certain violent criminals

Virginia Beach delegate sponsors bill to make geriatric parole tougher for certain violent criminals

Under current Virginia law, inmates become eligible for geriatric conditional release annually at age 65 with five years served, or at age 60 with 10 years served. The parole board has the option to defer it for three years.

Supporters of the proposed legislation believe those convicted of murder, rape and other serious crimes should not be considered for geriatric parole.

Virginia Beach resident Marie Jones has been leading the advocacy effort after the man who murdered her sister became eligible for parole just five months after receiving two life sentences.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Senate considers 'Lexie's Law' to restrict geriatric parole for violent offenders

Virginia Senate considers 'Lexie's Law' to restrict geriatric parole for violent offenders

"Geriatric parole may be considered compassionate for the criminals who committed the most heinous crimes however for us it cruel and torturous punishment," Jones said.

Friday, the Senate Committee for Rehabilitation and Social Services voted 12 to 1 to advance the bill with discussion on potential changes.

Similar legislation exists in both the House and Senate that would make it more difficult for those convicted of violent crimes to receive this type of parole.

